Mukwanangobe residents survive on recyclables

Unemployment and poverty have forced some residents of the Mukwanangobe informal settlement in Windhoek’s Tobias Hainyeko Constituency to collect tins and bottles, which they sell to scrapyards for an income.

The residents, mostly women aged between 20 and 35, accompanied by their children, collect the items from the Okuryangava dump site.

Speaking to Nampa recently, the women said hunger forced them to the dumpsite. They said they were hoping to benefit from the food bank programme for vulnerable Namibians, but their applications were not successful.

In 2016, the government through the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare introduced the food bank programme which provided vulnerable communities with food parcels. In April 2022, the programme was adjusted so that beneficiaries instead receive a cash payment of N.dollars 500 per month.

Approached for comment on Wednesday, Tobias Hainyeko Constituency Councillor Christopher Likuwa said his office identified 2 000 vulnerable people from the constituency who previously benefited from the food bank. Only 700 applications were however successful when the requirements for the N.dollars 500 monthly payment were applied.

Likuwa explained that due to budgetary constraints, people with no form of income were prioritised amongst the 700 successful applicants. However, if the budget allows, the remaining 1 300 applicants will be added in the next financial year.

“We were also not happy that so many of our vulnerable people did not make it to the list. However, the ministry has its own criteria,” he said.

According to the criteria, an individual should be unemployed and should not have any means of income. They should also be in possession of national documents.

“Another reason our people did not make it to the list is that they do not have national documents and with the change from food to cash, national documents are a strict requirement compared to the food bank programme, where these documents were not stressed,” Likuwa noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency