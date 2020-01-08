Mumbala and Nicanor throw weight behind Shilimela

Swapo's regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Matheus Mumbala has urged the community of Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency to go out in numbers and vote for Swapo candidate in the by-election to take place next week.

The inhabitants of the Keetmanshoop urban constituency will cast their votes on 15 January for the by-election.

The by-election are necessary following the resignation of Hilma Nicanor in compliance with the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and the Namibian Constitution, in order for her to qualify as candidate for the National Assembly.

Mumbala was speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday according to the regional coordinator the press conference was aim to formally introduce the party's candidate, Festus Shilimela for the by-election.

'The community of Keetmanshoop will make a mistake if they do not vote for our candidate, Shilimela as he is a trusted and tested candidate he serve the people of this constituency as he is a municipal councillor he has the interest of the people at heart,' said Mumbala.

Also speaking former Keetmanshoop urban constituency councillor, Hilma Nicanor in the same vain urged the inhabitants to vote for Shilimela as she believe that the constituency will flourish under the Swapo leadership.

'I urged all registered voters to go out in numbers and vote, this constituency have been developed over the years under the leadership of Swapo, there are many development and their are projects that are half complete due to the economic downfall we experience in the past,' she said.

Nicanor added that those incomplete projects will be completed by the incoming councillor and vows that Swapo will continue to address youth unemployment, improve housing and service delivery.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday Shilimela among others promise to strengthen the relationship between regional and local authority so they work together to bring development and create job opportunities.

'Most importantly I could love to empower those skillful citizen with equipment and start up capital for them to be self-employed and in the process employ others,' said Shilimela.

