Murder cases recorded over the weekend

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) recorded a series of murder cases over the weekend, its weekend serious crimes report indicates.

The report, availed to Nampa on Sunday, indicates that on Friday at Guinas farm in Tsumeb district of the Oshikoto Region, the body of 69-year-old man was found hanging on the tree with a fence wire around his neck. Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased may have been murdered, the report reads. One suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, while two others are still on the run.

Police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, on Sunday in Windheok’s Okuryangava residential area in the Khomas Region, the lifeless body of a 27-year-old Namibian man was found lying alongside the road with a stab wound in the back under the right arm. No arrest was made and police investigations into the matter continue.

On Saturday, NamPol opened a case of murder after a man’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the unmarked street between ST Francis Primary School and Teachers Resource Center in Tsumeb, Oshikoto Region, the report reads

Next to the body were objects suspected to have been used to kill the deceased, whose age is unknown and has only been identified as Fritz.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

