Mushelenga tables Access to Information Bill

Information and Communication Technology minister PeyaMushelenga tabled the long-awaited draft law that will compel public and private institutions to provide information.

Mushelenga tabled the Access to Information Bill (ATI Bill) in the National Assembly on Wednesday, saying the draft bill, if passed into law would promote transparency and improve the anti-graft fight.

He said the time is ripe for access to information to become an “enforceable right”.

“The ATI law will help fight corruption,” the minister told the august House.

The draft legislation is divided into 10 components.

Part 1 of the proposed law deals with definitions, application, interpretation and general principles of the Act.

Meanwhile, Part 2 of Act deals with among others the appointment of the information commissioner as well as the deputy information commissioner.

“In terms of subsection (3) [of the Act], the President must appoint an independent and impartial person as Information Commissioner to promote, monitor and protect the right of access to information in Namibia,” reads a section of the envisaged law.

It also addresses issues related to the qualification for the appointments to positions of commissioner and deputy information commissioner as well as matters relating to their disqualification.

Individuals who are not Namibian citizens or do not have permanent residence may not qualify for the position of commissioner or deputy commissioner, it is further revealed.

The powers and functions of the commissioners are also contained in this part.

“During his or her term of office, the information commissioner or deputy information commissioner may not (b) engage in any political activity such as presiding at a political meeting or draw up or publish any writing or deliver a public speech or make a public statement with the intention to promote of prejudice the interests of any political party,” reads another provision.

If the law comes into force, it will compel, with public entities to prepare and publish annual reports.

“The head of the public entity must annually, but not later than the end of April, submit to the Information Commissioner a report in relation to the public entity stating in respect of the preceding year (j) any facts which indicate an effort by the entity to administer and implement the spirit and objects of this Act according to its submitted plan,” reads another part.

The fifth Part deals specifically with the right of and promotion of information.

Private entity will be compelled to provide information if “the information held may assist in the exercise or protection of any fundamental human right”.

The reasonable period proposed by the draft law to provide or decline to provide information is 21 days.

“If a request for access to information relates to information which reasonably appears to be necessary to safeguard life or liberty of a person, the information officer must within 48 hours after receipt of the request consider and must (a) grant or (b) refuse the request,” it further reads.

