Mutjavikua bows out with pride

Cleophas Mutjavikua is grateful and humbled to have been given an opportunity to serve the people of Erongo as governor for the last decade.

Mutjavikua’s second term ended on Tuesday and it was not extended by the appointing authority, President Hage Geingob.

Geingob instead appointed the youthful Neville Andre in that portfolio.

But this does not bother Mutjivikua, who believes that in reaching his decision, Geingob looked at competency and well-being of Erongo over everything else.

“I am not the only Namibian who is eligible to serve in the position of governor. Other Namibians are also eligible and capable to serve in the position,” Mutjavikua said in an interview with this agency on Wednesday.

According to Mutjavikua, he is not vengeful.

“I accept that his excellency had a tough task. I accepted his decision with great pride. I believe it is aimed at taking Swapo and Namibia to the next height,” the unionist-cum-politician said.

More so, the former governor extended gratitude to the team he has worked with him in addressing socio-economic that confront the people of Erongo.

“Erongo was the biggest recipient of the national budget when it comes to capital projects in the ten years,” he said before pointing to the construction container terminal in Walvis Bay, upgrading of the international airport in the harbor town, construction of the oil storage facility and upgrading of roads to bitumen standards in the region as some key achievements.

His tenure had its shortcomings too.

“The biggest challenge is the fishing sector were many people lost their jobs to what you now known as fishrot. I am glad that I was very proactive about it. I advised everyone that we have a problem in the fishing sector,” he charged.

His biggest regret is failing to address the shortage of water in the region.

“Water is a serious problem. It is painful that water is being ferried every day with a truck from Okambahe to Omatjete,” he said.

He proposed that the construction of a desalination plant is imminent if addressing the water crisis is anything to go by.

On his future endeavors, Mutjavikua said he will venture into agribusiness and other smaller businesses in his communal area.

“The last ten years as governor were very fast. As governor, it’s even difficult even to finish reading a book. But now, I have time to enlarge my knowledge and to spend time with my dear wife and kids,” he said.

The former governor noted that he remains highly indebted to the people of Namibia and would be ready to serve them in any capacity, should an assignment come his way.

Source: Namibia Press Agency