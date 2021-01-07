President Hage Geingob has conferred an Official Funeral to the former Governor of the Erongo Region late Cleophas Mutjavikua who died on Sunday, 03 January from Covid-19 related complications.

Mutjavikua reportedly died at a Grootfointein Hospital from COVID-19 related complications at the age of 55.

Presidency announced on Wednesday afternoon, in a media statement availed to Nampa, that Mutjavikua was accorded the official funeral following consultations with his family.

“The Head of State, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, in terms of Sub-Article (8) of Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, and under the powers vested in the President by Sub- Article (3)(h) of that Article read with section 3(1) of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), confers the honor of an Official Funeral on Cleophas Jens Kairimutue Mutjavikua, born 13 September 1965 and died on Sunday, 3 January 2021,” the statement reads.

In the statement, Geingob praised the former Governor for his stellar contributions in the trade union movement during the liberation struggle as well as for his work in building a better post-independent Namibia in various capacities, including as the Governor of the Erongo Region for a period of 10 years.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia, President Geingob conveys sincere sympathies to the wife, Mrs. Tjitapandu Mutjavikua, the children, the entire family, comrades, and friends,” the statement added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency