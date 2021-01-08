The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has announced that the former governor of the Erongo Region, Cleophas Mutjavikua, will be buried at Grootfontein on Sunday.

Mutjavikua died from COVID-19 related complications in hospital at Grootfontein on 03 January.

He was 55.

He has been accorded an official funeral by President Hage Geingob, who has lauded the former governor for his contributions in the trade union movement during the liberation struggle, as well as for his work in post-independent Namibia in various capacities.

Mutjavikua served as the governor of Erongo from 2011 until 2020.

According to a media statement issued by the ministry on Friday, a memorial service will take place on Saturday at Ongongoro village in the Okakara Constituency.

Only close family members will attend the funeral.

Source: Namibia Press Agency