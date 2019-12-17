Mutorwa appeals to road users to take extra precautions

Ministry of Works and transport is urging all the road users to observe the rule of the road at all times during the festive season and save more lives.

In a media briefing here on Tuesday, the line Minister, John Mutorwa said either you are a driver, passenger or pedestrian, or what mode of transport you use, always respect the policies, laws and rules governing the use of the roads.

The government through the Ministry of Works and Transport would like and advise or appeal to all road users, to make an extra effort in fully complying to and with the road traffic and transportation regulations at all times, he said.

Mutorwa said during the festive season, high numbers of motor vehicle accidents and road fatalities are recorded, when people travel to meet with their relatives who they have not seen in a while.

He said only licenced drivers should drive adding they should take extra ordinary precaution that they are driving road worthy vehicles, wear seat belts, avoid using cell-phones, stick to speed limit and observe all the rules of the roads.

Mutorwa said public transport drivers should ensure that do not rush and they rest enough to avoid accidents.

We should never forget that driving a car comes with a huge responsibility. Therefore I would like to call upon all drives to drive with care and consider other road users, especially the vulnerable one such as passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorbikers, children and the elderly, Mutorwa said.

He further urged passengers to take extra responsibility to ensure that the driver in not disturbed during while driving and that they board vehicles driven by sober and responsible drivers.

He said passengers should support the drivers and act as co-drivers.

Mutorwa further urged the pedestrians to keep far from the road.

He added the farmers should ensure that their animals are also far from the road adding that many lives are and continue getting lost in animal-motor vehicles accidents.

To the law enforcement and traffic law enforcing agencies, the Minister said they should not compromise on road traffic and transport regulations.

The mister urged everyone to be care in order to save more lives.

We all have an individual and collective responsibility towards saving lives, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency