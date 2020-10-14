Muzokumwe chairperson resigns from Swapo to stand as independent candidate

The chairperson of the Muzokumwe Volunteer Organization, Paulus Mbangu, tendered his resignation from the Swapo Party on Tuesday, saying he plans to stand as an independent candidate in the November elections.

In a letter seen by this agency dated 11 October and addressed to the Swapo party regional coordinator Ottilie Shinduvi, Mbangu asked Shinduvi to accept his letter as notice of his resignation from the party.

The letter was also addressed to the secretary-general and deputy secretary-general of the party, Sophia Shaningwa and Marco Hausiku.

In the letter, Mbangu said he is proud to have served the party at section, branch and national level.

“It is with gratitude and a bit of sorrow that I must resign from the party in order to contest as an independent candidate in the Rundu Rural constituency,” he explained.

He said voters have lost confidence in current constituency councilor Michael Shikongo, who the party endorsed to stand as candidate during the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority Elections.

In July this year, Shikongo who is also a member of the National Council, was arrested and charged with assaulting a 63-year-old woman at Rundu.

Mbangu said he has no intention of joining an opposition party and added that “the political quagmire” in the Rundu Rural constituency left him with no option but to respond to the call of the masses.

He previously served as Rundu Rural Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) district secretary, SPYL regional mobiliser for the Kavango East Region, SPYL central committee member, and SPYL secretary for labour.

Approached for comment, Shinduvi confirmed receiving Mbangu’s resignation letter and said it would be filed at regional level.

Shinduvi said it is a member’s democratic right to resign.

