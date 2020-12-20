MVA Fund urges drivers to be engaged while driving

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund of Namibia (MVA)’s senior manager for accident and injury prevention, Sidney Boois has urged drivers to be more cautions during the festive season.

Boois said this in an interview with Nampa on Saturday at a roadblock at Keetmanshoop.

“Drivers should be cautions. Drivers should not just sit behind the wheels but should be engaged and should also comply with all the rules of the road. Passengers can also play their part by reporting any unruly behaviour of drivers to us,” he said.

Boois said tyre condition is one of the underlining factors or caused of many car crashes on the road in Namibia.

“We have realised that two out of ten drivers know their tyre pressure while the other 80 per cent remain ignorant and negligence as they do not know their tyre pressure and that negligence is costly as lives are lost,” he said.

Namibian Police Force’s Head of Administration for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto, at the same venue said even though the force in the region is faced with a shortage of manpower, it has tried its best to make sure that police are visible at roadblocks, shopping malls and in the community to ensure that they enforce the law.

“It is very important that police are visible on the road because police visibility helps with the enforcement of the laws. We are trying to send a message that we are here and drivers should comply with rules of the road. Our visibility also reminds road users to be caution because if drivers are not cautious [then] lives are lost,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency