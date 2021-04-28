MVA Fund urges families of Kavango West accident victims to submit claims

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund urged bereaved families of the deceased in a road crash on the Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road in the Kavango West Region on 23 April 2021, to submit claims to the fund.

In a media statement Tuesday, Corporate Affairs Manager Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said the fund will dedicate every effort in fulfilling its mandate to assist the families of the deceased.

“We expect to cover the funeral expenses for the 10 deceased persons amounting to N.dollars 70 000 being N.dollars 7 000 per deceased. We share your anguish and pray that the Almighty Lord bless you with renewed strength and bravery and comfort you in these trying times while wishing the injured person speedy recovery,” Gaomas-Guchu said.

She added that the MVA Fund will further assist with loss of support in case any of the deceased had dependents. The actual value of support will only be determined upon confirmation of such dependents and proof of income.

The loss of support benefit covers up to N.dollars 100 000 per dependent per year.

“Medical expenses of up to N.dollars 1.5 million will be covered to support the person injured in this crash. The fund will also offer an injury grant of up to N.dollars 100 000 for the injured person depending on the severity of the injuries. While the consequences of road crashes are most felt by those who survive and the dependents who are left behind, the tragic loss of these precious lives also deeply affects the entire Namibian nation,” Gaomas-Guchu said.

