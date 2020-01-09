Mwilima appointed as Meatco CEO

Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) has appointed Mwilima Mushokobanji as its new chief executive officer (CEO), with effect from 01 February 2020.

Previously, Meatco's Executive of Finance, HR, IT and Administration, Angus Claassen, acted as the CEO.

At a media conference here on Thursday Meatco Board Vice-Chairperson Ronald Kubas said Mushokobanji served as the Executive Director Namibia National Farmers Union and was a former Meatco Board Member representing the Communal Farmers until his resignation on 29 November 2019.

He said the organisation was served by several executives who were acting as CEO on a rotational basis by the Executive of Finance, Human Resource, Information Technology and Administration, Angus Claassen as well as Jannie Breytenbach.

Mushokobanji holds a Masters of Management in Governance and Public Leadership from Wits University and a Masters of Philosophy in Corporate strategy from the University of Pretoria.

All executive positions have now been filled and more so the strategic position of the CEO thus the organisation is now stable, we have a five year strategy plan in place, Kubas said.

Kubas further highlighted the achievements of Meatco throughout 2019 namely the fact that the organisation boosted the local economy, by paying over N.dollars 1.1 billion in producer prices to cattle producers.

Meatco has proven its strategic role in the Agriculture industry by slaughtering over 115 000 cattle so far for the year 2019, in an attempt to assist farmers, especially during the drought. Furthermore, Meatco slaughtered almost 85 per cent more than the corresponding time of the previous year, while keeping prices stable, Kubas added.

He also announced that Dr. Martha Namundjembo-Tilahun resigned as Chairperson of the Meatco Board because she was appointed as a Member of Parliament

According to the Meat Corporation Act 1 of 2001, Section (6) - Persons cannot serve as director of the Board if he or she - (b) is a member of Parliament. Thus, for this reason, also in line with good governance, Dr. Tilahun has resigned, Kubas said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency