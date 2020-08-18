N.dollars 4.4 million spent by medical aid funds on COVID-19 care by mid-August

Three of the largest medical aid funds in Namibia incurred N.dollars 4.46 million in expenses for the treatment of COVID-19 related hospital admissions by 13 August 2020, Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Matomola said.

Matomola was responding to questions by Nampa in an interview on Monday, but declined naming the medical aid funds, citing confidentiality.

He said the N.dollars 4.46 million includes expenditure incurred for the treatment of other conditions the members were afflicted by whilst receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“Determining the cost of treating a COVID-19 patient in the hospital on a daily basis varies as it depends on the condition the patient was in when he or she was admitted. Usually, patients are placed in isolation wards, which are less expensive. However, severe cases are admitted straight to the intensive care unit (ICU) wards, which are significantly more expensive,” he said.

Matomola added that in order to quantify the cost of prolonged ICU admission, it is worth noting that of the N.dollars 4.46 million incurred by the respective medical aid funds, about N.dollars 1 306 678 or 29.4 per cent of the cost was incurred on behalf of one member and a further N.dollars 808 457 for another member.

Both these individuals required the use of ventilators and were admitted to ICU wards for prolonged periods of time.

A total 719 members of the three medical aid funds were tested for COVID-19 at an aggregate cost of N.dollars 598 114 as at 13 August 2020. About 60 of these members tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical aid fund members will have access to the benefits they are entitled to as long as they have not depleted their available benefits, said Matomola.

“In addition to this and during the difficult times consumers face during this pandemic, Namfisa has directed medical aid funds to provide relief to its members. These are to allow members to downgrade benefit options during the course of the year; ordinarily they are only permitted to change options at the beginning of the year. This will enable the affected members to downgrade to more affordable benefit options,” he stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency