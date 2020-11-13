NAB sees potential in Epukiro crop farming

Following an information sharing session with Epukiro crop farmers on Thursday in Omaueuonjanda, the Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) chairperson, Michael Iyambo, said Epukiro has the potential for crops production.

Iyambo told Nampa in an interview that there is potential from farmers but more needs to be done to equip them with techniques and creating marketing avenues for their products.

“One can see that they are doing something in Epukiro, we also visited Otjinene, there is progress but farmers are far from the information or vice versa in these two localities. Their problems are similar with Epukiro and they need encouragement to improve production,” said Iyambo.

Through engagement with farmers, Iyambo said a NAB officer is needed to operate from Gobabis and thus will empower farmers by understanding the mandates of the agronomic board.

Otjozondjima and Vasbyt farmer Else Murangi told Nampa sessions of this magnitude are vital as they add value to production.

“I am glad to know that there is such a board that can assist us to find a market for our produce,” she said.

Murangi said COVID-19 has showed that food was scarce in the market and that motivated her to work extra hard to produce food.

“We produce onions, carrots, green peppers, maize and watermelon but it is hard to find buyers and we also donate some to marginalised communities and at clinics,” she noted.

Omaueuozonjanda-based crop farmer Jeree Kanguatjivi said that he learned the importance of forming an association for crop farmers.

“This was one of the important topics, which will help us to get markets for our products. We need to be organised and register an association now,” Kanguatjivi emphasised.

NAB is mandated to promote the agronomy and horticulture industry, and to facilitate production, processing, storage and marketing of agronomic and horticultural products in Namibia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency