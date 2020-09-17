NAC announces return of Eurowings

Lufthansa Group subsidiary Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend, with the first flight landing at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) in a media statement said the Tourism Revival Initiative during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is gaining momentum, as evidenced by the flight which lands at 06h20.

“Following the successful resumption of international flights at HKIA on Friday with Ethiopian Airlines, NAC hereby announces that Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend,” the statement reads.

The statement said Germany forms part of Namibia’s top source markets for tourists and NAC is therefore pleased that Eurowings is resuming its operation.

NAC said it is further waiting on other airlines to follow suit in early October 2020.

“The commitment by these two airlines thus far is an indication of the confidence in the preparedness of HKIA and Namibia to welcome the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NAC continues to play its role in promoting Namibia as a tourist destination by stimulating economic development opportunities whilst complying with the COVID-19 protocols,” it said.

