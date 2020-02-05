NAC successfully renews airport operating licences

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has announced the annual Aerodrome Renewal Licences for Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport recently.

On the media statement availed to Nampa on the 04 February 2020, state that the three airports has successfully renewed their 12 months period operating licences with HKIA acquiring its licence in November 2019, Walvis Bay in January and ya Toivo Airport in February this year.

According to the statement, the Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab states that NAC will continue to aim for airport safety, security and conform to the applicable civil aviation regulations and the renewal of operating licences is regulatory requirement.

We operate in a highly regulated environment which deals with multitude of lives and therefore the regulations are so that we safeguard the safety and security of travellers. We have so far done well and managed to get these three airports relicensed and the hard work continues as we move forward,' explains /Uirab.

The statement further continues by highlighting that, NAC is overseeing the expansion of Namibia's flagship airport HKIA project that worth N$250 Million aimed at easing congestion at the airport.

The state of affairs at our Regional Airports: Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Luderitz Airports are high on our agenda and various innovative initiatives are being investigated to address the compliance measures at those airports,' stressed /Uirab.

The statement concluded that NAC is also aggressively preparing itself for the upcoming Safety Audit scheduled to take place this year at its flagship airport.

Source: Namibia Press Agency