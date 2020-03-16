Nakathia’s title fight postponed indifinitely amid COVID-19

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Junior Lightweight champion, Jeremiah ‘Low Key’ Nakathila’s fight with Tanzanian Emmanuel ‘Sniper Man’ Amos slated for 28 March was postponed indefinitely following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases in Namibia.

Nestor Tobias of the MTC Sunshine Promotions on Monday told Nampa the fight will be postponed in line with the directive from Namibian President, Dr. Hage Geingob to refrain from large public gatherings for the next 30 days in a bid to fight the COVID-19 virus.

“This constitutes a matter of public health and we cannot compromise the health and safety of the boxing public. We have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings by the Head of State for the next 30 days,” Tobias said.

Tobias said they will in due course inform the public once they have agreed on a new date for the fight and the World WBO is supportive of the decision.

“Boxing fans who already bought tickets need not worry because their tickets will be valid once the new date for the fight has been confirmed,” he said.

A victory for Nakathila could see him become the number one and mandatory challenger for the title, which is currently held by Jamel Herring of the United States who will step into the ring in June for his voluntary defence.

Nakathila’s fight will be the main attraction of the Independence Bonanza, celebrating Namibia’s 30th anniversary under the title ‘Undefeated @30 Namibia’.

The fight is promoted by MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions and sponsored by MTC.

Source: Namibia Press Agency