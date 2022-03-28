Nakathila dazzles Las Vegas

Jeremiah ‘Lowkey’ Nakathila produced a stunning sixth-round technical knockout over Mexican Miguel Berchelt to become the first Namibian boxer to win a bout in the United States of America.

The 10-round lightweight division fight, held in Las Vegas, United States of America, was witnessed by this agency in the early hours of Sunday online.

Nakathila dominated the fight from the start, scoring a knockdown in the third round via a stinging jab, which left his opponent dazed.

He continued to batter Berchelt, with several right-hand hooks and uppercuts finding the target with relative ease.

However, the Namibian also threw a lot of wild punches, while his opponent offered nothing in defence, he did show flashes of brilliance by landing a few telling blows on Nakathila’s face.

In the sixth round, a powerful right hook to the chin of Berchelt saw the Mexican losing his mouth guard and his feet getting wobbly as he walked to the neutral corner.

Referee Russell Mora stopped the fight as both boxers prepared for the seventh round after the ringside doctor advised for a stoppage.

Nakathila was up 60-53 on all three judges’ scorecards when the fight was called off.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) world champion Berchelt failed to live up to expectations as he only landed 80 of 287 punches, while the Namibian landed 125 of 503 punches.

Speaking after the fight, Nakathila said he was happy with his performance as his game-plan helped him to secure the victory.

“I was going to knock him out or put him to sleep in a bad way. I know what I have. I knew it would be difficult for him to reach the 10th round. It wasn't so easy, but I made it look easy,” Nakathila said.

With his victory, Nakathila moves to 23 victories, 19 of them coming via knockout and two defeats from 25 fights, while Berchelt now has a record of 38 victories and three defeats.

