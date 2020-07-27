Nakop border temporarily closes as workers test positive for COVID-19

All trucks transporting cargo as well as individuals returning to Namibia from South Africa will have to use the Vioolsdrift border post after the Nakop border post was temporary closed on Sunday after workers there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nakop border post connects to Namibia’s Ariamsvlei border post, while the Vioolsdrift border post connects to Namibia’s Noordoewer border post.

On 17 March 2020, President Hage Geingob declared a State of Emergency, which introduced measures such as the closure of all borders, suspension of gatherings and economic-related resolutions.

However only five of the seven borders in the ||Kharas Region were closed.

The Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts remain operational for the delivery of essential goods and services from South Africa and for all Namibians returning home.

Namibia receives the vast majority of its imports from its neighbour, South Africa.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, the Namibian Police Force’s ||Kharas Regional Commander, Commissioner David Indongo, said the officials at the Nakop border post were on Sunday told to close the border until further notice.

“Two of their officials tested positive for COVID-19 and they were told to shut down the border,” he said.

He added that all those returning back home and trucks delivering essential goods will use the Noordoewer border post only.

“Everything is at a standstill at Ariamsvlei now as there is no movement from the side of South Africa, so all delivering of goods and services and people coming back to Namibia are to use the Noordoewer border,” Indongo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency