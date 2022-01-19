Nam-Bots moot co-hosting 2027 Afcon

Namibia and Botswana are contemplating co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

This was confirmed by the Executive Director of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, Audrin Mathe on Tuesday.

“Our neighbours (Botswana) have made us an offer. There is no decision that has been made. They just asked us if we can co-host. So far there is no discussion around the proposal,” Mathe said.

He added that the Botswana officials will arrive in Namibia next week to meet, where a local internal discussion will then take place before a final decision is made.

This meeting will discuss issues such as stadia infrastructure, accommodation, security, transport communication and other logistics.

Various corporate heads have been invited to this consultative meeting, which aims to gather information needed by Cabinet to make the final decision.

If the discussions succeed and the bid is accepted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Namibia and Botswana will host 22 other countries, with half of them playing on Namibian soil.

In 2027, Namibia will also be co-hosting the 50-over International Cricket Council World Cup with Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The proposal by Botswana comes at a time when Namibia’s football facilities were deemed unfit to host any international matches by the Confederation of African Football.

This has led to the country’s national teams playing all their international matches outside Namibia.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency