NAMDIA finanicially backs Namibia National Olympic team

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) on Thursday donated N.dollars 661 980 to the Namibia National Olympic (NNOC) team that will represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Its Public Relations Officer Beverly Coussement in a media statement on Friday said: “We are proud and humbled to stand behind our nation’s first-class athletes who have demonstrated immense dedication, reliance and professionalism in their pursuit of victory. We wish the entire team great success as they represent this great nation at the world’s greatest sporting event.”

Namibia will be represented in five sports codes which are swimming, boxing, athletics, cycling road and mountain bike as well as rowing.

The athletes competing in the different sport codes are Philip Seidler (aquatics – 10km marathon swimming) coached by Nadja Seidler, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma (200m sprinters) coached by Henk Botha as well as Helalia Johannes and Rainhold Tomas (Marathon runner) coached by Robert Kaxuxuena.

Other team members include boxer, Jonas Junias, 63kg light welterweight coach by Albertus Tsamaseb, road cyclists Vera Adrian and Dan Craven, coached by Axel Theissen and Martin Nghilifavali as a Mechanic. Michelle Vorster and Alexander Miller coached by Hans du Toit with Ermin van Wyk as a mechanic will compete in Mountain Bike (MTB) Cross Country.

Maike Diekmann will represent the country in rowing and will be coached by Grant Dodds.

Tokyo games are scheduled to start as from 23 July 2021 and will end on 08 August 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency