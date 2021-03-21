Namiban youth a priority since independence: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said since Namibia attained its independence in 1990, the government has spent a large proportion of its resources on young people as an investment for the country’s future sustainability.

Speaking at the 31st Independence Day celebration at State House in the capital on Sunday, the President said government spends about N.dollars 29 billion annually on uplifting the youth, which is close to half of the annual budget.

He said government has increased the number of higher education institutions countrywide, taking education to the people by increasing its access.

He noted that as a result, the total enrollment at public education institutions is more than nine times since independence moving from 4 240 enrollment in 1992 to 40 44 in 2019.

Geingob further noted that in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, young people will continue to receive priority, noting that hence under the just-tabled budget, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture received N.dollars 13.8 billion, while Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation is allocated N.dollars 3.1 billion and the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund received N.dollars 1.2 billion.

Equally, the Ministry of Gender Equality, which Geingob says has many youth-related activities, received N.dollars 5.1 billion, while the Ministry of Youth and Sport received 281 million.

“Small Medium Enterprise financing for youth with entrepreneurial skills is at 495 million. We have mainstreamed activities to empower young people across all the offices, ministries and

agencies of government.

The Head of State said that as Namibians contemplate the future, there is a need to appreciate how far Namibia has come and take courage in the fact that from a poorly governed occupied territory, which was defined by racial hatred and division, government has managed to build an admirable home through unity, hard work and patriotism.

“We should all take ownership of the future of this country by understanding that to get out destination of a well-developed nation each of us must play a role. All of us must commit to the vision of building a Namibian House that future generations will be proud of,” said Geingob.

The President also encouraged that on this celebration of the Independence Day, Namibians should reaffirm their commitment to the principle of nationhood by pulling in one direction and every citizen should participate in the transformation of the country to greater heights.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was attended only by some members of parliament, and a few dignitaries such as Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Source: Namibia Press Agency

