Namibia and Botswana have signed an agreement cementing the two countries’ bilateral relations and transforming the Namibia-Botswana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation from being chaired by international relations ministers, to being chaired by the heads of state.

The agreement was signed by Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape, in Windhoek on Friday. The signing was witnessed by the two countries’ heads of state, President Hage Geingob and President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Geingob, who addressed the media following a closed-door meeting with Masisi and his delegation, said they shared ideas on how to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, access to COVID-19 vaccines, and post-recovery efforts, as well as the existing dry-port facilities for Botswana and the strengthening of border security and management.

Geingob said Botswana is ready to cooperate with Namibia in several ways.

“Neighbours must consult, they must visit each other and they must share views. We must look at how we can move together in future. Botswana is ready to use our harbour and cooperate with us on many other aspects,” the president said.

Masisi on his part said the two countries have mutual interests as well as challenges that they must discuss and try to resolve jointly. The agreement will allow for more visits and consultations between the two heads of state.

He further said Namibia and Botswana’s relations should remain intact.

“Everyone looks at us to ensure that the neighbourhood of the two countries is grown, nourished and nurtured. Botswana will do everything in our might and will jealously guard the relations and interests of the two nations… We also came to discuss a whole array of our economic potential, be it in the mineral space, tourism space and the health space, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Masisi stated.

Masisi’s visit to Namibia and the signing of the agreement comes ahead of the sixth session of the Namibia-Botswana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation (PJCC), where the two countries are expected to review the implementation of all bilateral agreements, joint projects, and programmes. The sixth PJCC will be hosted virtually from 16 to 18 February 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency