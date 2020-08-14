Namibia Association of Norway donates N.dollars 200 000 to HIPO

The Hizetjitwa Indigenous People’s Organisation (HIPO) has received N.dollars 200 000 for its day-to-day administration commitments from the Namibia Association of Norway (NAMAS).

HIPO mainly operates in the Kunene Region.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview on Tuesday, HIPO’s interim administrator, Mbeumuna Muhuka said the funding is to be disseminated in instalments of N.dollars 25 000.

“The money will be paid into HIPO’s account in instalments of N. dollars of 25 000 per project or obligation as per the budget that we have already provided to them,” he said.

He said NAMAS is one of HIPO’s main sources of funding, with major contributions from the Norwegian government.

NAMAS representative in Namibia, Panduleni Kandume confirmed the donation and said the funds will be used for administration commitments and other developmental projects.

It will amongst others be used to support school gardens by providing water and other materials; for feeding programmes at mainly the Ondao mobile primary schools and for the organising of stakeholder meetings. Some of the funds will also be used to purchase face masks and hand sanitiser to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst marginalised communities.

Of the total amount, N.dollars 20 000 has been set aside for community visits to mainly traditional authorities to conduct training on management, human rights and governance.

Muhuka further said HIPO has also signed an agreement with the One Pencil Project, a public non-profit organisation in the United States of America that supports educational programmes and community development projects in Namibia, southern Angola, and Bolivia.

The project has promised to provide school materials to remote schools, which Muhuka said will help learners who are still studying at home due to the COVID-19 regulations.

“The learning material will boost our learners’ learning abilities since we do not participate in e-learning,” he said.

