Namibia Breweries donates beverages to homeless people

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver List Group, on Monday donated 340 cases of Fruitree juice at the value of N.dollars 100 000 to the homeless people.

A media statement issued on Monday by the group’s manager for external relations Roux-Ché Locke said, the donation was handed over to the Ministry of Health Social Services that will be responsible of distributing it to individuals who are temporary accommodated at Khomasdal Stadium and Katutura Independence Arena during the time of COVID-19 outbreak.

Locke said the company has recently made the same gesture when it donated 53 tents to provide shelter to homeless people whom most of them have been living in streets around Windhoek for years, but they were gathered by government when Corona virus broke out.

NBL managing Director Marco Wenk who handed over the donation said, giving to the needy speaks directly to the company’s vision of being a catalyst for positive change and the purpose as well as creating a future to enhance life. And as far as the company can, it will continue supporting government’s efforts during the war on COVID-19.

“We are extremely passionate about this initiative by government, and applaud them for this, our support comes from a place of care and passion for our country and her people,” said Wenk.

There are over 400 people accommodated at the two premises in Windhoek, and government have vowed to accommodate them throughout the state of emergency and supply them with necessary protective gears and make sure they adhere to precautionary measures to protect them from contracting the Corona virus.

