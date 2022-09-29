Namibia celebrates World Tourism day

Namibia has joined the globe in the commemoration of World Tourism Day, aimed to celebrate the value and importance of tourism to society and economies.

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, of which Namibia has been a member since 1997, has celebrated World Tourism Day on 27 September,.

Speaking at the official celebration ceremony held at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region on Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Heather Sibungo said the globe is celebrating under the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’, however Namibia observes the day under the theme ‘Promoting heritage/cultural experience to harness sustainable tourism.’

Heather said the time is now to transform the future of tourism in Namibia and build a sustainable and an inclusive sector to the benefit of the majority of Namibians.

The sector, she noted has been identified by the government as an important economic sector and a critical tool for sustainable development as highlighted in the 17th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The tourism sector has been identified as one of the four pillars that will drive economic diversification and ensure Namibia’s long-term sustainability, therefore the inclusion of tourism in the SDG indicates the understanding and vision of decision makers that tourism must be placed at the forefront of development plans in order to achieve sustainable and economic growth,” she said.

Heather also indicated that the tourism sector provides various entry points for women employment and opportunities for creating self-employment in small and medium sized income generating activities.

She further noted that the commemoration comes at a time when the tourism sector is recovering from the social and economic impact of Covid-19, adding that the decline in international tourist arrivals recorded in 2020 and 2021 respectively, was a major shock for the industry, however, Namibia has started to experience a positive outlook.

“Post COVID-19, it is time to rethink, transform, and safely restart tourism. With the right safeguards in place, the tourism sector can provide decent jobs, helping to build resilient, sustainable, gender-equal, inclusive economies and societies that work for everyone,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency