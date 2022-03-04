Namibia celebrates World Wildlife Day

Namibia on Thursday joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Wildlife Day designed to raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.

The day, which was proclaimed in 2013 at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly and has become the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife, is being celebrated under the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”.

The theme seeks to draw attention to the conservation status of critically endangered species of fauna and flora.

A media statement issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Thursday, said the ministry encourages Namibians to observe the day by taking pride and appreciating the country’s conservation achievements.

The statement noted that since independence Namibia has managed to grow its populations of wildlife species particularly outside national parks, which contributed to the tourism sector, employment creation and income generation for rural communities amongst others.

“Namibia’s wildlife is a national heritage which is part of day-to-day livelihood and culture. The absence of wildlife will translate into a disruption in cultural norms, values and beliefs,” it said.

It further indicated that the theme emphasises the preservation of critically endangered wildlife species noting that wildlife crime, particularly poaching, of high value species such as rhinos, elephants and pangolins is Namibia’s biggest challenge to conservation. Equally, deforestation and unsustainable land use threaten endangered plant species.

“In accordance with the constitution, Namibia’s wildlife is a natural resource that must be protected and utilised in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the country’s current and future generations. The ministry urges Namibians to refrain from undertaking unsustainable activities that have the potential to degrade our environment and wildlife,” the statement cautioned.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency