Namibia commemorates Day for Safety and Health at Work

Namibia joined other countries around the world to commemorate Day for Safety and Health at Work which is also known as workers Memorial Day that takes place on 28 April annually.

The day is observed to commemorate and in remembrance of workers who have been killed, disabled, injured, or made unwell by their work.

A media statement issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation said, the event was held through an online Africa Webinar due to COVID-19 pandemic and to observe social distancing protocol, two senior managers from the Ministry attended the webinar.

The Webinar was hosted by the International Labour Organisation and the African Union Development Agency, a new Partnership for Africa’s Development.

This year’s commemoration was dedicated to front-line health workers in the fight against COVID-19. Thus representatives who joined in the webinar agreed that safety standards should not be abandoned after the pandemic is over.

It says that presenters throughout the webinar noted that front-line respondents have become direct victims of COVID-19, as they are subjected to discrimination due to their exposure with patients, psychological trauma due to shock of possibly being infected with the virus or loss of life.

“They further acknowledged that it is imperative for governments to continue ensuring that health workers are well trained to handle the disease well, and protected by providing them with appropriate protective equipment. Well recognized by increasing their allowances so that they are able to focus on their work during Covid-19,” reads the statement.

It added that there is a need for policy-driven tripartite discussions on Occupational Safety and Health at work. Therefore, governments and trade unions to review existing policies, in respect of protecting workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Because a human-centered approach is needed, together with transitional approaches in traditionally known employment relationships in formal and informal work.

The statement further added that the protection of health workers requires multi-sectoral collaboration and it should remain one of the key investments throughout to ensure safety standards remain a priority after the pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency