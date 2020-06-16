Namibia commemorates Day of African Child

In commemoration of the 29th Day of the African Child, Namibia discussed the access to child-friendly justice in the country.

The Day has celebrated since 1991 to honour and pay tribute to students who were killed in 1976 in Soweto, South Africa, for protesting against

injustice and inequality under the apartheid regime.

This year’s Day of the African Child was celebrated under the theme Access to Child-Friendly Justice in Africa.

A speech delivered Tuesday on behalf of Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Doreen Sioka at the COVID-19 communication Centre in

Windhoek on the Day of the African Child said the call for this year is for government to facilitate access to a child-friendly justice system in Africa for children who come into conflict with the law.

She said access to justice is a fundamental human right in itself and an essential prerequisite for the protection and promotion of all other human

rights more so for children who are vulnerable.

“Ensuring access to justice for children means not only enacting appropriate laws but also allocating resources and ensuring their implementations. In this context access to child-friendly justice system refers to a system that is designed or adjusted to be sensitive to the particular issues that child

face when they come in conflict with the law and courts,” she explained.

In her speech, the minister further said, the child-friendly justice system provides free legal aid and the court proceedings are conducted in a child

friendly manner adding that Namibia has adopted these principles through the enactment of the Child care and Protection Act, 2015, (Act No. 3 of

2015).

Sioka added saying, she hopes that these principles will be strengthened through the enactment law of the Child Justice Bill.

“The child Justice bill aims to establish a distinct criminal justice system for children who are in conflict with the law, to provide for the minimum age of

criminal capacity for children, clarify specific roles for notion of restorative justice, incorporate diversion of cases from formal court procedures as a

central feature of the process and establish assessment of children,” said Sioka.

Additionally, she called on stakeholders to hold hands with government to bring about this changes, noting that the draft bill incorporates most

fundamental child friendly justice system.

Source: Namibia Press Agency