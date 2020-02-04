Namibia commemorates World Cancer Day

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is one of the leading centres in Africa when it comes to cancer treatments.

This was revealed by CAN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rolf Hansen, during the commemoration of the World Cancer Day, here on Tuesday, where a Lavender Walk took place.

The Lavender Walk is an annual event organised by CAN to celebrate World Cancer Day. It also signifies the journey of the cancer patients as they use the same route to their medical appointments from the CAN interim homes.

The walk starts from the CAN head office in Windhoek West, all the way down to the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre.

Hansen said people batting cancer have a better chance at surviving cancer in Namibia than in most other African countries.

We are very fortunate in Namibia. I travel and I work a lot in Africa. There are countries out there, that simply give cancer patients their scripts and tell them to go get their chemo or medication somewhere else, he said.

He explained that even though they are very blessed at CAN, they can only keep on sustaining what they have and better on what they have if the Namibian nation stand together.

Sharing similar sentiments was Marco Wenk, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) Managing Director, who mentioned that cancer ultimately impacts everybody and that nobody really is immune to it.

It is important that we support these initiatives and make sure that we do whatever is necessary to keep entities and facilities like these going and to support individuals that are really struggling with cancer, noted Wenk.

Wenk further urged Corporates and fellow Namibians to support these causes to create more awareness and support to those fighting cancer.

NBL collectively donated N. dollars 140 000 towards the fight against cancer in Namibia.

A total of 10 909 newly diagnosed cancer cases were reported between 2015 and 2017 in the Namibian Population.

