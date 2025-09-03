Namibia Commended for Pioneering Role in APRM Governance Index



Swakopmund: Namibia has been hailed for its leadership in advancing good governance through its active role in piloting the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Governance Index. Established in 2003 under the African Union’s New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), the APRM was designed as a voluntary tool for African countries to assess themselves and each other, promote reforms, and share best practices in governance.





According to Namibia Press Agency, speaking at the opening of the three-day National Dialogue and Data Validation Workshop on the APRM Governance Index in Swakopmund, Chairperson of the APRM Continental Consultative Committee, Ambassador Ashraf Rashed, stated that the initiative represents a major step forward in Africa’s governance journey. He emphasized that the APRM Governance Index Initiative is about fostering a culture of accountability and policy innovation through accurate, credible, and nationally validated data.





Rashed commended Namibia for embracing the process and ensuring inclusiveness by involving government, academia, civil society, and the private sector in the dialogue. He highlighted that effective governance extends beyond numerical metrics, emphasizing that governance is fundamentally about people, participation, and trust. Through dialogue, space is created for mutual learning, constructive debates, and collective ownership of both challenges and solutions.





Chief of Staff at the APRM Continental Secretariat, Damien Thesee, echoed Rashed’s sentiments, praising the APRM as one of Africa’s most transformative governance mechanisms since its inception. He noted that unlike other externally imposed frameworks, the APRM is authentically African, being voluntary, self-driven, and rooted in the principle of finding African solutions to African challenges.





Thesee pointed out that the Swakopmund workshop provides a participatory platform for policymakers, experts, civil society, and the private sector to validate data and shape reforms that reflect citizens’ lived realities. Furthermore, Director-General of the National Planning Commission, Dr. Kaire Mbuende, in a speech delivered on his behalf, emphasized that good governance is the foundation for resilience, justice, peace, and inclusive development. He reiterated that Namibia places governance at the core of its national development priorities, as evidenced by the sixth National Development Plan, which dedicates a full chapter to effective governance and public service delivery, underscoring the country’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered service.

