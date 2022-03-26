Namibia completes series victory over Ireland

Namibia A completed a 2-1 series victory over Ireland Wolves following their wicket win in the third and final game of the Castle Light Twenty-20 T-20 Series at Wanderers Cricket Club here on Thursday.

Namibia won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first, restricting them to 165 runs for five wickets (165/5) in their 20 overs.

Ireland’s Stephen Thomas Doheny scored 74 runs from 54 balls not out while Jeremy Lloyd Lawlor chipped in with 45 runs.

Namibia’s right-arm slow bowler Pikky Helao Ya France took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

The host’s inexperienced opening batsmen once again failed to live up to expectations with the two openers Lohan Louwrens (six runs) and Jan ‘JC’ Balt (nine) failing to hit double figures for the third game consecutively.

Senior players Nicol Loftie-Eaton (74 not out from 46 balls) and JJ Smit (63 not out from 31 balls) steered Namibia to victory with eight wickets to spare after 16.5 overs.

Both Loftie-Eaton and Smit knocked two fours and six-sixes to lead Namibia to a convincing victory in front of a partisan crowd.

Ireland bowlers were their worst enemies as they conceded 15 no-balls compared to Namibia’s nine.

Namibia won the first match by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) in a rain-interrupted first match on Monday, before Ireland levelled the series via a 32 run victory in the second game on Wednesday at the same venue.

Loftie-Eaton was named man of the match.

Captain Smit said the team played a lot better compared to the previous matches.

“We started well with the ball, kept it tight in the middle and finished off well. Nicol (Loftie-Eaton) and I just stuck together with the bat and said let us take it to the end,” he said in the post-match interviews.

Attention now turns to the five-50 over games which will start on Tuesday, 29 March until 05 April at the same venue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency