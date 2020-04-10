Namibia condemns attacks against WHO director-general

The Namibian government through the ministry of International Relations and Cooperation have condemned racist attacks and criticisms directed at World Health Organisation (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A media statement issued on Thursday by minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndeitwah said, the Namibian government have noted with concern of several voices rising in unfounded and disparaging criticism of the Director General of WHO.

“In condemning these criticism, the government of the Republic of Namibia wishes to voice its support for Dr Tedros, and acknowledges with gratitude the notable achievements and remarkable leadership he has shown in the health sectors since he assumed this post in 2017, particularly in the area of health emergencies,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added that the Namibian government wishes all stakeholders to adopt a spirit of solidarity in this trying times as the whole world battles the same enemy of COVID-19 pandemic.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come under heavy criticism from some world leaders including American president Donald Trump accusing him on the way WHO is handling the Corona virus outbreak around the world. Trump said WHO handling of COVID-19 is more “China centric” and threatened that the American government will cut funding of WHO.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus responded that world leaders should stop politicising the fight against the pandemic and rather turn their focus on saving lives instead of resorting to personal attacks, as it will not help the situation but will make it worse.

Source: Namibia Press Agency