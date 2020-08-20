Namibia condemns coup d’état in Mali

The Republic of Namibia on Thursday said it condemns in the strongest possible terms the coup d’état in the Republic of Mali, on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, by elements of the military.

In a statement, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation noted that the “coup d’état constitutes a violation of the principles of the African Union (AU) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which call for the condemnation and rejection of unconstitutional changes of governments”.

Furthermore, the ministry added that the coup d’état is contrary to the African Union’s solemn commitment of ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020’ as one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063.

The Republic of Namibia aligns itself to the statements issued by both the Chair of the African Union and Chairperson of the African Union Commission which reaffirms the African Union principle of the total rejection of an unconstitutional change of power, the statement reads.

“In this regard, we call for an immediate restoration of democratic governance and constitutional order in the Republic of Mali and for an immediate release of all political leaders arbitrarily detained,” concludes the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency