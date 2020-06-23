Namibia Dairies experiencing shortage of milk

Namibia Dairies, the company responsible for producing dairy milk in the country, a subsidiary of Ohlthaver and List Group. Has been experiencing a shortage of milk for the past two years.

A media statement issued on Monday by the Group’s Manager for External Relations Roux-ché Locke said, the dairy industry have been experiencing various challenges in recent years and Namibia Dairies is not spared.

She said Namibia Dairies Head of Technical, Pieter van Wyk, explained that the drought experienced by Namibia in recent years has exacerbated the strain on the country’s dairy industry, and it is evidenced by farmers who have already exited the sector due to unsustainable costs. With the Hardap Dam running exceptionally low last year, there was a shortage of fodder, its price surged and farmers had to resort to importing fodder.

Van Wyk said the good rains received this year may have provided minor relief for some extensive farmers, but the same cannot be said for players in larger, intensive farming activities, such as at the !Aimab Super farm where most of the Dairies’ milk is sourced from.

“The exiting of farmers, and the overall reduction in milk production have resulted in the current shortage of UHT milk produced in the country, which is set to further decrease. Currently, Namibia Dairies has been receiving about 800, 000 litres less of raw milk per month from its farms than it did two years ago.”

He added that since the industry protection was phased out over a decade ago, the local dairy industry has been vulnerable to dairy products imported from other countries, particularly South Africa. Which forced local industry players to compete with cheaper imports in the markets with lower input costs and larger economies of scale.

“The local dairy industry is further disadvantaged by the value-added tax that must be paid on UHT milk sold in Namibia, as well as by unfavorable exchange rates when importing specialised supplies,” explained van Wyk.

He further added that the outbreak of Corona virus have also made the situation worse as it caused delay in the delivery of fresh products that consumers are demanding. But the company is looking at adapting to sudden changes in consumer demand, and change it is way of doing business required to secure a future for local dairy industry.

Source: Namibia Press Agency