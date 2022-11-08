Namibia exports commodities worth N.dollars 68.7 billion

Namibia exported commodities worth N.dollars 68.7 billion between January and September 2022, an increase of 51.4 per cent from N.dollars 45.4 billion recorded during the same period.

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) monthly report for September issued recently said the country’s trade activities continued to increase, with diamonds topping the total exportation.

The report said diamonds were Namibia’s largest export commodity during September 2022, accounting for 30 per cent of total exports, noting that the diamonds were exported mostly to Botswana and the United Arab Emirates.

It continued to say that fish and uranium came second and third, accounting for 8.8 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively, noting that fish was destined mainly for Spain and Zambia, while uranium was exported mainly to Canada.

NSA further indicated that the value of exports during the period under review (September) rose by 2.3 per cent accounting for N.dollars 8 billion from the August value of N.dollars 7.8 billion.

Total imports accounted for 40.9 per cent, with petroleum oils topping the list at 26.9 per cent. In second place was diamonds with a share of 5.9 per cent, while motor vehicles for the transportation of goods and medicaments occupied the third and fourth spots with 3.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

“Petroleum oils were mostly sourced from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and Bahrain, while precious stones (diamonds) were sourced mainly from Belgium. Motor vehicles for the transportation of goods were mainly imported from South Africa and medicaments were mostly imported from India,” the report indicated.

It equally revealed that during the period under review, a total of N.dollars 3.2 billion, representing a 40.3 per cent share of total exports left the country by air, which translates into an 11.2 per cent increase when compared to N.dollars 2.9 billion recorded in August 2022.

It noted that the basket of exports via air consisted mainly of precious stones (diamonds), non-monetary gold and printed matter, whilst goods exported via sea accounted for 33.1 per cent of which its export basket was mainly made up of uranium; copper ore and concentrates; and fish.

“Road transportation accounted for 26.6 per cent and petroleum oils, fish and miscellaneous chemicals,” it noted.

