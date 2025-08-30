15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Windhoek: Namibia will add nuclear energy to its energy mix and intensify its economic diplomacy efforts as part of a broader drive to advance national development and regional integration, Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, announced on Friday. Speaking at her first diplomatic briefing since assuming office, Ashipala-Musavyi said the decision to merge international relations, trade, and investment portfolios under one ministry reflects government’s focus on strengthening economic diplomacy while aligning foreign policy with development priorities. ‘Namibia is placing the welfare of our people at the centre of our work by optimising economic diplomacy,’ she said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, highlighting recent milestones, she revealed that Namibia launched its first trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in June this year, with a consignment of salt exported to West Africa. ‘The launch further sensitised the business community to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the AfCFTA,’ she added.





Ashipala-Musavyi also announced that Namibia has decided to explore cooperation with bilateral partners in nuclear energy, as part of efforts to diversify its energy mix and build local processing capacity. Partnerships will include nuclear power plant development, capacity-building, research, and investment in mining and processing infrastructure. ‘This represents a key component of NDP6, which prioritises mineral beneficiation, technology transfer, and industrial diversification,’ she said.





She further reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to multilateralism, citing active participation in recent African Union, SADC, FOCAC, and TICAD meetings. On global affairs, she called for urgent reforms of the UN Security Council and reiterated Namibia’s solidarity with Palestine, Western Sahara, Cuba, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.





The minister concluded by unveiling plans to launch a Namibia Diplomatic Fair in Windhoek and to introduce a regional diplomatic outreach programme from November, aimed at strengthening cultural exchange and economic opportunities across Namibia’s regions. ‘Together, we must ensure that diplomacy continues to serve as a tool for peace, development, and prosperity,’ she said.

