Namibia has recorded 14 new positive cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number recorded since March when the first cases were recorded, bringing the confirmed total to 90.

Making the announcement at the COVID-19 Communication Centre here today, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said 10 of the cases had known contact with positive cases, while two are from quarantine facilities.

The contacts of the two remaining cases are still to be established.

One case, case number 77, is from Swakopmund. Eleven of the cases are from Walvis Bay and two are in quarantine in Windhoek.

All new cases were tested on 21 June 2020, with the exception of the Swakopmund case who was tested on 22 June.Only cases number 80, 83, 84 and 87, all four from Walvis Bay, displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency