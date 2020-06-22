Namibia has recorded eight new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 63, Health and Social Services Minister DrKalumbiShangula announced on Monday.

Giving the daily update on the virus at the COVID-19 Information Centre in Windhoek, Shangula confirmed that all new cases are local transmissions from Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in the Erongo Region.

Cases number 56 and 57 are Namibian females from Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay who both have contact with case number 37.

At the time of testing of the 36-year-old and 24-year-old women, both had no COVID-19 related signs and symptoms, said Shangula.

Cases number 58 and 59 are a 30-year-old male and 14-year-old female who also had contact with case number 37 and they similarly had no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency