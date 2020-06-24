Namibia has recorded four new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 76, Health and Social Services Minister DrKalumbiShangula has announced at the Communication Center in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Before the announcement of four new cases on Wednesday, Shangula on the Statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday evening said the five cases that were confirmed are part of the batch that was analysed on Monday but could only be completed on Tuesday.

All five cases confirmed on Tuesday evening are from Walvisbay.

He state that case number 68 is a 41-years-old Namibian female. She has no known contact with a confirmed case yet. She was swabbed on the 20 June 2020 as part of active case search. She had Covid-19 related signs and symptoms at the time of swabbing.

Case number 69 is a 45-years-old Namibian female. She has no known contact with a confirmed case yet. She was swabbed on the 20 June 2020 as part of active case search. At the time she had Covid-19 related signs and symptoms.

Case number 70 is a 59-years-old Namibian female. She is not known to have been in contact with a confirmed case. She was swabbed on the 20 June 2020 as part of active case search. At the time she had symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Case number 71 is a 42-years-old Namibian female. She has no known contact with a confirmed case as she is part of active case search. She manifested signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Case number 72 is a 51-years-old Namibian male. He has no known contact with a confirmed case as he is part of active case search. He did not have Covid-19 related signs and symptoms.

On Wednesday morning Shangula said all four new confirmed cases are imported.

He said that case number 73 is a 46-years-old female, Indian nationality who travelled to Namibia on the 17 June 2020 got quarantined in Windhoek. She had no signs and symptoms related to Covid-19 and she is in satisfactory condition.

Case number 74 is a 30-years-old female of Indian nationality who traveled in the country on the 17 June 2020. She was also quarantined in Windhoek and she is in satisfactory condition.

Case number 75 is a 19-years-old female also of Indian nationality who traveled to Namibia on the same date with cases number 73 and 74. She did not show Covid-19 related signs and symptoms at the time she was tested.

Case number 76 is a 21-years-old Namibian male who travelled from South Africa on the 29 May 2020 and he was placed in quarantine in Windhoek.

Shangula said case number 76 is a contact of cases 27, 28 and 29. He further said that he had covid-19 related symptoms which did resolve. He was swabbed on 30 May 2020 and the results were negative and he was re-swabbed on the 21 June 2020 and the results came out positive on the 23 June 2020.

The total number of cases are now stand at 76 with 21 recoveries, and no death related to COVID-19 has been recorded. Namibia has so far managed to test 7 740 samples, including 187 tested on Tuesday. The total number of people who are currently on quarantine is 684.

Source: Namibia Press Agency