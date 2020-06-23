Namibia has recorded four new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 67, Health and Social Services Minister DrKalumbiShangula has announced.

Shangula today at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek said case number 64 is a 71-year-old male, a South African truck driver who arrived in Namibia from South Africa via the Noordoewer border post on 17 June 2020.

He travelled to Oshikango on 19 June 2020 where he offloaded his cargo on the same day and he was supposed to drive back the same night, but felt dizzy and called Engela State Hospital which sent an ambulance that fetched him and he was admitted to an isolation ward. His symptoms were a cough, sore throat and diarrhoea, but he is in a satisfactory condition.

Case number 65 is a 65-year-old Namibian male from Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, who is a contact of case number 35. He had no symptoms at the time of testing.

Case number 66 is a 50-year old Namibian female from Kuisebmond, also a contact of case number 35 and she has no symptoms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency