Namibia has recorded three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

Shangula today at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek said case number 37 is a 20-year-old Namibian male, a resident of Walvis Bay but is a learner in Mariental and travelled from Walvis Bay on 02 June 2020. He went to school on 11 June but stayed home from 12 June 2020.

On 15 June, he went to the hospital with a runny nose, headache, and loss of taste and smell which started on 31 May 2020 while he was still in Walvis Bay. He was tested and taken to a quarantine facility, the result came out positive on 17 June 2020 and he is in a satisfactory condition.

Case number 38 is a 22-year-old Namibian female student in England who travelled back to Namibia on 04 June 2020 and had been in a quarantine facility in Windhoek. A swab was initially collected on 05 June and the result came out negative. But as per testing protocol, she was again tested on 16 June and the result came out positive.

“She indicated that she experienced COVID-19 like symptoms characterised by flu and loss of smell in March for a week while in England. She was never tested for COVID-19 before, and currently, she is not showing any symptoms,” said Shangula.

He reported that case number 39 is a 55-year-old Namibian female from Swakopmund from whom a swab was taken at her house as a result of active case search in the community, and she was found with fever and general body pain. She has no travel history and she does not have any knowledge of coming into contact with a confirmed case.

Source: Namibia Press Agency