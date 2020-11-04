Namibia has the capacity to manufacture its own clothing: Sinimbo

Namibia has the capacity to manufacture its own clothing and not rely on imports, Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Verna Sinimbo has said.

Sinimbo said this here on Tuesday while visiting the Namibia Industrial Development Agency’s garment factory.

“We have the capacity as a country to manufacture our own clothin. For how long are we going to import things like school uniforms? As a ministry we have taken it upon ourselves that at least two years from now we need to close the borders when it comes to things like importing school uniforms and that is where we want to strengthen the capacity of the private sector so they are able to supply retailers,” said Sinimbo.

She said the government and the private sector should join hands to ensure that the textile and manufacturing industries are developed and grown to their full capacity.

The garment factory at Keetmanshoop is managed by a private company, Hektas Holdings. It is one of the three garment projects meant to serve as a lifeline for many former workers of the defunct Ramatex garment factory and to provide jobs to women skilled in sewing.

The other two garment factories are in Windhoek and Ongwediva.

The deputy minister further said the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade is expected to promote sustainable economic development and growth through the promotion of industrialisation to boost productive capacities, diversification of the economy and to provide a clear and transparent investment policy and a sound legislative framework.

“We are further expected to facilitate a conducive investment environment for private sector-led economic growth and employment creation. Let us continue working in unison for a greater and better delivery on our mandate,” she said.

According to the deputy minister, the purpose of her visit to the region is to familiarise herself with projects under her ministry in the region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency