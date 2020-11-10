Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology Tsumeb campus employee on trial in the High Court for the alleged murder of the institution’s two top managers

A Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) Tsumeb campus employee on trial in the High Court for the alleged murder of the institution’s two top managers last year, has secured government-funded legal assistance.

Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser, 58, made another appearance before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg during a pre-trial conference of case management review Tuesday morning, when his privately-instructed defence Trevor Brockerhoff informed the court that the Directorate of Legal Aid has approved his client’s application for legal assistance.

However, according to Brockerhoff, Lichtenstrasser is now required to make a financial contribution of N.dollars 350 for his application for legal aid to be finally processed.

The matter was, thereafter, postponed to 23 November 2020 for another pre-trial conference hearing and to allow the prosecution enough time to sort out some outstanding matters with the defence team.

Tuesday’s postponement was agreed upon through an agreement reached by Brockerhoff and Deputy Prosecutor-General Antonia Verhoef in court.

