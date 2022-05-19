Namibia levels series

Namibia beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second match of their five-game Twenty-Twenty (T20) Series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first, posting 122 runs for eight wickets (122/8) in their 20 overs.

The host’s batting did not start well as they lost their first three wickets for less than 17 runs with none of the top order batsmen managing double figures.

David Wiese starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 27 runs in his four overs and ably assisted by Jan Frylinck who took two wickets for 17 runs in three overs.

Namibia’s run chase did not start well as they scored three runs in the first two overs before losing Divine la Cock in the fifth over for seven runs.

Opener Craig Williams then took control of the game scoring runs at will, first with captain Gerhard Erasmus who departed after scoring 36 runs from 26 balls in the 15th over.

Williams led the Eagles to victory with 63 runs from 53 balls with the help of Wiese who knocked 13 runs off 12 balls.

Namibian coach Pierre de Bruyn said they are pleased with the victory because the defeat in the first match was not what they had expected.

“It was not ideal to lose the first match because you lose momentum with such defeats, we should have won that. All departments (bowling, fielding and batting) came together today. This is our standard and this is a message to our opponents,” he said.

He added that they will not underestimate the hosts and they expect a backlash in their next match on Saturday, adding that getting two wickets in the power play set the tone for the day,

“In big moments you have to stay calm and we did that. We did not let go of momentum and that should be a habit,” he said.

De Bruyn said they expect JJ Smit to join them in Bulawayo following his father’s funeral and they will work on winning the games on Saturday and Sunday before completing the tour on Tuesday.

This was Namibia’s first-ever victory over a full member country in the T-20 format, leaving the series evenly balanced at one-all with three more matches to go.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency