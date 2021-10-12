Namibia motivated to face Senegal again

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors are motivated ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group H decider at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon against Senegal.

Namibia and Senegal will meet again in four days with the Teranga Lions leading the group on nine points and the Brave Warriors second on four points.

The clash in Soweto motivates the host Namibia to raise to the occasion.

” We have nothing to lose. It’s another game we will play to win and move on to the next one. We knew we will meet again and it’s a chance for us to redeem ourselves” says captain Peter Shalulile following the 4-1 defeat in Senegal on Saturday.

Coach Bobby Samaria plan to detail Senegal’s party in Soweto.

” It’s a group decider and it is our objective to make sure it goes all the way to the wire. Them being on another level inadvertently lifts you but for us it’s all about playing for our honor and pride. We will not make it easy. We have fixed things and it will be different” coach Samaria states.

Willy Stephanus came on in the second half and created the chance for Joslin Kamatuka goal and the winger is also bouyed to face Senegal.

” We came along well in the second half in the defeat and now we face them again with the same game plan of doing well. They are UEFA champions league players and facing them indeed motivates us and we need to push them all the way. We are home now”, Stephanus states.

Senegal have brought along all their players form the first game following the lifting of South Africa from the UK Covid-19 Red List.

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors will next visit to Congo and a host of Togo as the group action concludes on November, 13-16.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)