Namibia National Liberation Veterans’ Association leadership has distanced itself from an open letter written by a certain Emmanuel Hangula and addressed to President demanding veterans’ benefits

The Namibia National Liberation Veterans’ Association (NNLVA) leadership has distanced itself from an open letter written by a certain Emmanuel Hangula and addressed to President Hage Geingob, demanding veterans’ benefits.

The letter has been widely circulated on social media platforms since Saturday and was allegedly on behalf of the veterans of the liberation struggle.

“The veterans of the liberation struggle for Namibia’s total independence have been forgotten ever since you took over as Head of State,” wrote Hangula, who also described himself as a war veteran.

He claimed that veterans have not received their individual N.dollars 200 000 for veterans’ projects since the 2013/14 financial year with the reason that the State has no adequate resources.

“It is painful to note how veterans have become beggars for what they fought for,” Hangula stated.

In a statement availed to Nampa yesterday NNLVA president, Commissioner (Rtd) Ben Shikongo, said the association’s leadership and its members learned with dismay of Hangula’s letter, which is titled ‘Veterans of the Namibian Liberation Struggle worst-off than COVID-19.’

“Our position is that he did so without sanction from the NNLVA and its leadership,” Shikongo noted, adding that Hangula has acted in his individual capacity and with intentions which are not known to NNLVA and that any communique produced without authority from the NNLVA should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency