Namibia National Students Organisation has expressed satisfaction with the increased number of Grade 12 learners

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) has expressed satisfaction with the increased number of Grade 12 learners who qualify for admission to tertiary institutions this year.

A total of 10 511 full-time candidates who sat for the 2019 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary and Higher Level examinations, qualify for admission to tertiary institutions, compared to 9 524 in 2018.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Nanso Secretary General Efraim Paulus said the increase signifies progress and improvement by both learners and teachers.

However, Nanso is concerned about whether all these learners will have access to tertiary education and funding to further their studies.

He also agrees with the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka on the need for a national conference on English to assess the poor performance in the subject.

Source: Namibia Press Agency