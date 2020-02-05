Namibia not ready for deglobalisation: Economist

With growing backlash against globalisation and the growing support for inward looking policies in many parts of the world, Namibia is not ready for deglobalisation as yet, Simonis Storm Economist, Indileni Nanghonga has said.

Deglobalisation is widely described as the periods of history when economic trade and investment between countries decline.

Speaking at Nedbank Namibia Investment 2020 ceremony here on Wednesday Nanghonga said, deglobalisation in the Namibian context cannot be an option as the country highly depend on imports.

She explained that Namibia is a net receiver of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue with 31 per cent on imports and exports.

The impact of deglobalisation even on the Brexit perspective, on Namibia will be determined by the influence that South Africa (SA) will have on any of the global markets as we import 50 per cent of our goods from SA and our Namibian Dollars in pegged with the SA Rands she noted.

The economist strongly noted Namibia is within a regional block currently with many bilateral and multilateral agreements it has with other countries.

She further noted currently Namibia still depends heavily on other countries for skills, education, technology and food production amongst others.

We are heavily reliant to other countries, therefore until we get to the point of self-reliant and we are forced to develop our economy, then we can talk about deglobalisation, therefore is still a little bit too immature for Namibia to engage in deglobalisation matters, she noted.

Nanghonga, however alluded that globalisation especially in emerging market economies, including Namibia has a had a profound effect, as it is widely acknowledged to have been a major driver of the strong income growth and reduction in poverty.

On 31 January 2020, the United Kingdom officially left the European Union after 47-years of membership of being part of economic and political union which allows for free trade and free movement of people.

Source: Namibia Press Agency