Namibia pins hopes on UNWTO for tourism revival: Shifeta

Namibia has placed its trust in the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to revive the local tourism industry, which has been brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta at a dinner with UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili here on Tuesday.

“As the head of the UN agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, Namibia looks forward to seeking guidance and solutions in this difficult time from you,” said Shifeta.

He noted that Namibia is home to a range of unique attractions and was made a global destination of choice over recent years, which has grown to provide employment for an estimated 120 000 people and recorded almost 1.6 million tourist arrivals in 2019.

Shifeta, however, said the sector was has been brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the year 2020 has reversed the previous positive trends.

“There is nothing we cannot overcome if we are united and as a committed member of the UN World Tourism Organisation, we look forward to strengthening our cooperation with you and other member states to build back the sector to be stronger and better than ever before,” said Shifeta.

At the same event, Pololikashvili said Namibia has a diverse and unique nature which distinguishes it from the rest of the world, making it possible to revive the tourism sector.

“African astronomy is very unique and there is a need to promote it to people all over the world who are not really aware of it,” he said.

He emphasised that so far, the UN agency has printed out a pamphlet with facts and information of Namibia, noting that the next step is to print guidelines for tourists coming to Namibia.

Pololikashvili also said UNWTO plans to implement projects for the youth and women’s empowerment, adding that the most important thing is to create jobs.

“Now is the time to invest in education, innovation and digitalisation. We have to prepare Namibia for when tourism bounces back,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency